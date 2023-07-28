Vine Ingle to represent Georgia in Senior League Softball World Series

The Senior League Softball World Series includes 10 teams: six from the United States and four international teams.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Vine Ingle Senior Softball team has advanced to the Senior League Softball World Series.

“We made it. Like, we literally made it to the World Series. Like, it’s so surreal,” outfielder and rising ACE (Academy for Classical Education) senior Lizzie Bridges said.

The journey to Lower Sussex, Delaware has been far from easy.

“Sunday came around, and they had to win two games to get to where we got,” coach James Macdonald said. “And they had to beat the team that beat them the day before, and pretty handily. You wish for it. You hope for it, but the day, Sunday, when they did this, we were floating home. That’s pretty much a five-hour ride that we were floating.”

Entering the World Series, Vine Ingle will compete among 10 teams, comprising six regional teams from across the United States and four international teams.

“Experiencing, playing the different teams and stuff, seeing how people from other countries play,” rising Howard High School senior Nakeria Mallory said.

Bridges is excited about the spotlight.

“I’m looking forward to getting the new uniform and being on TV, obviously,” she said. “That’s going to be really fun. I think we’re going to draw a lot more people to Vine Ingle to play, and I think it’s just going to inspire all the younger girls below us and also the girls that have played with us, it’ll inspire them to work harder and come back next year and try to be a part of this program.”

Vine Ingle, placed in Pool B with the Central region, West region, Canada, and the Czech Republic, is set to face Canada in their first game on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.

Warner Robins American’s run ends in Southeast Region Tournament

The Warner Robins American Little League (12U) softball team fell to Florida on Thursday. It was their second loss of the Southeastern Region Tournament, played at Little League Southeast Park in Warner Robins, which means their run to the World Series has ended.

Representing Georgia, the girls dropped their tournament opener to North Carolina on Tuesday before a win over West Virginia on Wednesday. That set up Thursday’s game against Florida. Florida fell to Tennessee Thursday night for its second loss of the tournament.

North Carolina will play Tennessee in the region championship game on Friday at 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN. The winner advances to the World Series in North Carolina.