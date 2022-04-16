Victory Church of Macon hosts first ever Cross Walk

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Victory Church of Macon is hosting its first ever Cross Walk.

Church members will take turns carrying the cross through the neighborhood nearby. The two mile walk commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Once the walk is finished, there will be an Easter Egg-Stravaganza event with food and games for the family.

We spoke with church members about the true meaning of Easter weekend and the event.

“We want people to experience the crucifixion and to just reflect and remember what Jesus did for us on calvary. so we really want to connect that piece to Easter. Then once that is over with we want people to feel the love and fellowship of community,” said Arizona White. White is the Executive Pastor at the church.

The event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Victory Church of Macon on Log Cabin Drive.