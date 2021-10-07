Veterans High School calls code yellow Thursday morning

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Veterans High School entered a code yellow lockdown on Thursday morning, according to Jennifer Jones, the Director of Community and School Affairs for the Houston County School District.

Jones says that the lower level lockdown came as a safety precaution as police activity took place outside of the school. She says she believes that it was a police incident that ended in a wreck by the school. Jones told 41NBC that the morning’s cautionary lockdown ended sometime around 11:15 a.m. after the wreck was cleared.

