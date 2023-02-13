Valentine’s help for the homeless at Tattnall Square Park on Tuesday

Photo credit to The Vanitecia House

The Vanitecia House is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by hosting an event in Tattnall Square Park to help the homeless.

Vanitecia, also known as “Van”, for whom the organization is named after, says her goal is to help end homelessness in Macon with her work. She says she’s been collecting clothes and supplies to distribute resources to those in need, and with this Valentine’s event, she hopes to do just that.

The event is being held on Tuesday, February 14th, and starts at 3 p.m. Van says that they will be giving away free clothes, there will be music and a light show, as well as grilled burgers and hot dogs to give a hot meal to those who need it most.

The Vanitecia House has been working to give out clothes, blankets, toiletries, hygiene items and more to the homeless, and is working towards making a place to stay for the homeless as well.

The Vanitecia House also encourages people to bring donations to the event or, if you can’t make it out on Tuesday, donate by getting in contact with the organization at their website, https://thevaniteciahouse.godaddysites.com/

You can also donate to their Paypal, at TheVaniteciaHouse@Gmail.com or Cashapp them at $VANTEMP .