Valentines Day to be cool and sunny

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies with cooler temperatures are back following a cold front this weekend.

Today

Sub-freezing temperatures returned to most of Middle Georgia this morning with wind chills across the board clocking in below freezing. It will remain relatively cool throughout the day today as well. Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Cloud cover will be negligible during the afternoon hours today; there is a chance we don’t see a single one.

Overnight a cirrus cloud or two are likely to pass over the region. These will not bring any chance of rain. The winds will shift from the northwest to the northeast through the overnight hours, maintaining a speed of 5 mph. Low temperatures will drop below freezing in most of Middle GA again tomorrow morning with wind chills likely clocking in below 30 degrees.

Tomorrow

The sunshine will continue to stick with us as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will primarily blow from the east during the day tomorrow at about 5-10 mph, but later in the day it will begin to shift further south. A bit more cloud cover is expected during the afternoon as well, though for the most part the skies will remain sunny. Rain is not expected during the day tomorrow.

Skies will remain mostly clear into the overnight hours with some clouds beginning to fill in ahead of the sunrise Wednesday morning. The wind will blow from the east-southeast at about 5-10 mph as it continues to shift further south. Low temperatures will warm in response, only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond

Cloud cover will begin to thicken as Wednesday afternoon draws on. Isolated small showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday with most of them likely occurring around lunchtime. Regardless of who sees rain on Wednesday warm conditions and strong breezes will be seen by all. Highs will climb into the 70s with southeast winds blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

Overnight rain is not expected however cloud cover will continue to thicken as the winds shift to the south-southeast. Overnight lows will jump considerably from the night before, only dropping into the mid 50s across Middle Georgia.

Thursday will be cloudy and humid during the day with a cold front and thunderstorms that arrive late in the evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Gusts could reach over 30 mph at times, and when the cold front does arrive, some thunderstorms could potentially be strong to severe. At this time Georgia is not under a severe weather risk for Thursday night, but it is still 4 days out and unfortunately there is a bit of potential there.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).