Vaccination rates slowly increase in Georgia

According to the Department of Public Health, 47% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Covid vaccination rates are increasing across Georgia.

According to the Department of Public Health, 47% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.

Michael Hokanson, the Public Information Officer with North Central Health District, says vaccination rates for most of the counties the district moniters went up by at least 1% within the last week. Some counties went up by 2%. He attributes the slow increase to vaccine mandates and people talking to their doctors.

“It’s going to be a series of small steps,” he said. “Not a sprint, and we’re glad to see these steps a little more common.”

We visited downtown Macon Wednesday to see what people had to say about vaccine hesitancy.

Sydney Oglesby is fully vaccinated, because she wanted to protect herself and others around her. She encourages people to get vaccinated if they can.

“Think about the ones around you, protecting your loved ones, and really care about yourself,” Oglesby said. “You should do what you can to keep your health up there.”

Erin Chatham is also vaccinated. Her P.T. school asked her to research the history of vaccines. She read about the effectiveness of them and decided to do her part. She feels vaccine hesitancy is valid but encourages people to do their research.

“I know in the past there’s been some vaccine hesitancy on certain things that came out and they weren’t true,” she said .”They weren’t scientifically backed.”

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, an Infectious Disease Physician at Piedmont Macon, says there are many reasons people decide to get vaccinated and it could be helpful to talk to your doctor. Dr. Hoffman says she’s happy to see more people getting vaccinated.

“Definitely better late than never,” she said. “I’ll take it, so I’m pleased about that. It would be nice if more people made that decision, but I’ll take whatever progress we can get.”

North Central Health District offers vaccines at all of its health departments. It also offers the Pfizer booster shot for people who are eligible.