Eligibility groups extended for Covid-19 booster shot

The North Central Health District is now offering the Covid booster shot at all 13 of its health departments.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District is now offering the Covid booster shot at all 13 of its health departments.

The CDC recently announced the groups who are eligible for the shot:

Anyone 65+

People who have high-risk health conditions

Anyone working closely with Covid-19 patients

According to the North Central Health District, there’s one thing to keep in mind before getting your third dose.

“Right now the only product that is available for booster dose is Pfizer vaccine,” NCHD Public Information Officer Michael Hokanson said. “So an individual must have gotten their primary vaccine series as Pfizer before they can get this booster dose.”

Hokanson says people were calling to ask about the booster’s availability before it was even approved.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for people to understand,” he said .”And we want to make sure they’re getting the correct recommendations and not just something that they might hear or might see.”

Staff at one assisted living facility we visited say they’re ready for the booster doses. 92% of residents at Summerhill in Perry are vaccinated.

“After that initial round of vaccines, we’ve seen a significant decline in the impact that Covid-19 has had on our residents,” Summerhill administrator Philip Garner said.

According to Garner, they are working on a schedule to get their residents vaccinated.