Utility worker dies after ditch cave-in in Perry

A utility accident in Perry Thursday morning claimed the life of a worker and left another person injured.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A utility accident claimed the life of a worker Thursday morning and left another injured when a ditch caved in at Massee Lane and Cater Avenue.

20-year-old Caleb Smith of Knoxville succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Perry Hospital, according to a Perry Police news release. The other worker was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. There’s no update yet on that worker’s condition.

Major Heath Dykes with Perry Police says officers responded to the scene just before 11 a.m.

“Upon arrival to the scene, it was discovered that an individual had been trapped in the ditch and efforts were being made to extract him from the fallen debris,” the release stated. “While on the scene, there was an active gas leak from a broken gas main that was later capped off by ESG. Perry Fire and Perry Police Department assisted the injured victims on the scene.”

Police say the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A) has been notified of the incident and is currently investigating.