UPS advises to start Christmas shopping now

With worker shortages and international delays, the company says you start holiday shopping early.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Although Christmas is still 11 weeks away, local shipping outlets like the UPS store on Northside Drive in Macon are encouraging customers to buy and ship gifts early.

Due to worker shortages and international shipping delays, store manager Mark Massey believes this holiday season could be just like last year.

“Things may be a little slower than they usually are,” Massey explained. “Next day air, second day air is the quickest we have, but there’s still some delays going on. That’s another reason I’m asking people not to wait the week before Christmas this year.”

Kevin Collins with the local Better Business Bureau says by shopping now, you may save some money.

“We’re a little spoiled when it comes to shipping… and if we get into where we have to pay for extra shipping companies are going to have to charge what it cost them, and these places are not in business to lose money so they will pass that cost onto the consumer,” Collins explained.

According to the BBB, big box retailers like Amazon and Target will start their Black Friday deals this month.

“I think you will see a lot of retailers trying to get people interested prior to Black Friday… that’s always the time where everyone goes out to the stores to get those deals, but this year those products and supply might not be there,” Collins said.

The BBB recommends to shop at local small business if you are trying to avoid the hassle of shipping and large crowds.

For small businesses like Frankie’s in Macon, they’re hoping that is exactly what customers choose to do.

“Shopping online is great but I think that when you get to go into a small business you’re getting to meet the people behind everything it’s not just a big corporation,” manager Helen Payne stated. “Obviously we would love it if people came to see us and see all the other small businesses here, instead of shopping online.”

Last year was tough for small business, but they’re hoping the holidays will spread some holiday cheer.