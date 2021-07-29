Upper 90s return Thursday

Despite the heat and humidity, we had a mostly dry day, with only a few storms this afternoon.

A dry day is on the way for Thursday, which means plenty of sunshine and highs warming to the upper 90s, with few triple digit highs possible.



We will be staying dry through the end of the week, which will allow our heat index values to climb into the 100s.

Right now it looks like Friday will be our hottest day, with the highest heat index value.



Scattered storms are going to return to the forecast by Saturday afternoon, so hopefully that will help to cool some of us down.

As far as activities for the weekend, be ready for pop up showers and storms during the afternoon Saturday.

Sunday will bring increasing rain chances across Middle Georgia.



Next week will be much cooler, with highs limited to the 80s (hooray), due to increasing rain chances.

Rain is staying in the forecast through at least the middle of next week, so enjoy the next few dry days.