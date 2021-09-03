UPDATE: Taylor County Schools close Friday; 3 teens wanted after shooting

UPDATE: According to Sheriff Jeff Watson, Friday afternoon all 3 teens were taken into custody. Howell turned himself in and Alsobrook was arrested at his home in Taylor County.

BUTLER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Taylor County Schools are closed Friday September 3, 2021, after a shooting involving 3 students happened Thursday evening around 6:50 p.m.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office released information concerning a search for 3 teens that are wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Participation in criminal street gang activity. The release states that all 3 teens have criminal charges after the shooting on Thursday night on Pine Forest Drive, Reynolds, Taylor County, GA.

Taylor County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Albritton confirmed that it was this shooting that caused the schools to close for the day out of “an abundance of caution”.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s release goes on to say that the 3 individuals connected to the shooting are 16 year-old Samquez Devonn Alsobrook, 17 year-old Jabori Peeples, and 16 year-old Antaveon Sanchez Howell, all from Butler, Georgia.

17 year-old Jayveion Demarcus Floyd was life-flighted from the scene to Navicent Medical Center in Macon with a gunshot wound and is now in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information concerning it is urged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888 or the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 478-862-5444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something app.

For more details concerning the beginning of this story, click here: https://www.41nbc.com/taylor-county-schools-close-friday-law-enforcement-investigates/