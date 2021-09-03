Taylor County Schools close Friday; law enforcement investigates

BUTLER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday evening on September 2, 2021, Taylor County Schools (TCS) Superintendent Jennifer Albritton posted an announcement to the TCS website that said an off-campus incident involving students had occurred.

The announcement said that “out of an abundance of caution” that schools would be closed for students on Friday September 3, 2021, and that staff would report to school at 8:00 a.m.

According to the post, local law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as the situation unfolds.