UPDATE: Sheriff’s office identifies victim of Wednesday shooting at Safe Haven Mobile Home Park

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of Wednesday morning's shooting at Safe Haven Mobile Home Park as 58-year-old David Lamar Morgan of Cochran.

UPDATE (12:40 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting at Safe Haven Mobile Home Park as 58-year-old David Lamar Morgan of Cochran.

Coroner Leon Jones tells the sheriff’s office the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at Safe Haven Mobile Home Park on Glendale Avenue just after 4 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent. Nobody else was reported injured.

If you have information concerning this shooting, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.