UPDATE: Missing Sandersville men found safe

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.) – Sandersville Police say the two men have been found safe.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mattie’s Call has been issued for two Sandersville men who police say left together from South Anderson Drive to take trash to a local dumpster site and didn’t return.

A Sandersville Police Department Facebook post says 83-year-old Clarence Hicks Sr., who police say suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt with a black jacket with gold writing. He was wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

63-year-old Ricky Lee Reeves, who police say suffers from a seizure disorder, was last seen wearing a red shirt with a brown sweater and a grey jacket. He was wearing blue jeans and brown boots and has a scare on the left side of his face.

The men, who were last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday, were in a white 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with Georgia license plate number RBR8877. Police say they may have experienced mechanical issues with the vehicle. Police say their last known location was the entrance of Little Ocmulgee State Park on Georgia Highway 441 in McRae.

Call 911 or Sandersville Police at (478) 552-3121 if you have any information.

