UPDATE: Man in custody for deadly shooting in July at north Macon hotel

UPDATE (10/4) – A man wanted for a murder at a north Macon hotel in July is now in jail.

20-year-old Ronquez Deshon Wynn was arrested for the shooting death of 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Riverside Drive. He’s charged with murder.

Bibb County deputies picked up Wynn from the Dekalb County Jail and took him to the Bibb County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in north Macon.

For the second time in one week, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Baymont Inn & Suites on Riverside Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the hotel in reference to reported shots fired just after 9:30 p.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

According to Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson, Boddie was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 10:12 p.m.

Investigators say they’re working to determine what led to the shooting.

