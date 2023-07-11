BCSO investigating shooting at north Macon hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, after it says two people were shot Tuesday afternoon.

A media release from the Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found shot at the Baymont Inn on Riverside Drive in north Macon. Deputies say they made contact with a 62-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment. They are both listed in stable condition, and their injuries are non-life threatening.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation.