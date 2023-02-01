UPDATE: Man in custody in connection with shooting of family in south Bibb County

A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of PinalKumar Patel earlier this month.

UPDATE (1/31/23):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel earlier this month.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators identified 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills as one of the suspects.

He’s currently being held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for charges there.

“After identifying Mills as one of the suspects, Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators went to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed Mills about the death of Mr. Patel,” the release stated. “After interviewing Mills about the incident, warrants were issued for Mills for the charges of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY (1/21/23):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead and his wife and child are hospitalized after they were all shot in the driveway of their home Friday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane just after 11 o’clock in reference to a person shot.

Deputies arrived and found 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel, his wife Rupalben Patel and their daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Navicent. Mr. Patel was pronounced dead there by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. Mrs. Patel and her daughter are listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more information when it’s available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

