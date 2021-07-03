UPDATE: Macon shooting victim identified, no charges filed as of now

It happened in the 3600 block of Dawn Street in Macon Saturday at 5:24 a.m.

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of Saturday morning’s shooting as 31-year-old Anthony Benard Burke of Macon.

Burke “had gone to the address in the 3600 block of Dawn Street where his ex-girlfriend lives and gotten into a physical altercation with her, after busting a window and kicking in the front door,” a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Burke had active warrants for battery and criminal damage to property related to a prior incident with his ex-girlfriend at the same location.

No charges have been filed at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a fight that led to a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened at 5:24 a.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said a 31-year-old man went to a home in the 3600 block of Dawn Street “where his ex-girlfriend lives” and got into a fight with her.

During the fight, the ex-girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend intervened and the two men started fighting. The 31-year-old was shot while struggling over a gun, the release said.

Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office personnel pronounced him dead on scene. His identity has not been released pending the notification of his family.

No one else was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not announce any charges but did say the incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

