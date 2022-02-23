UPDATE: Macon man arrested in connection to shots being fired at undercover deputy

A Macon man is now in custody after deputies say he was "one of the individuals involved" in firing shots at an undercover deputy earlier this month.

Cameron Lavon Braxton (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 22-year-old Cameron Lavon Braxton in the 5000 block of Mercer University Drive.

He was served a warrant for aggravated assault on a peace officer and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigation Division to be interviewed.

After being interviewed, he was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Complex, where he’s being held without bond.

Additional arrests are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/9/22):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after shots were fired at an undercover deputy Wednesday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says an undercover deputy was doing a neighborhood check around Rogers Place around 3 p.m. when he observed a speeding vehicle.

The deputy says he noticed the four male occupants inside the vehicle were all wearing ski masks, so the deputy followed the vehicle as it made its way onto General Winship Drive. At that point, the vehicle stopped and the four masked occupants got out and fired shots toward the undercover deputy.

The deputy took cover inside his vehicle and did not return fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Neither he or his vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The shooters got back into their vehicle, and the deputy tried to catch up before losing sight of it as it turned left onto Riverside Drive.

The vehicle is described as a silver Kia sedan, possibly an Optima. It has four doors with a handicap tag. The front bumper on the driver’s side was hanging toward the ground.

Additional units and investigators arrived and were unable to locate the vehicle or the shooters.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

