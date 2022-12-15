UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

Coroner Leon Jones says an 16-year-old boy died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night at Green Meadows Apartments.

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent.



Further details will be released once they’re available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Jones originally reported the teen was 18.

Jones says he was pronounced dead at 9:45.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night at Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive.

That’s according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who said the incident happened around 9 o’clock. Jones says the victim, who he identified as a male, is in cardiac arrest.

