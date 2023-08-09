UPDATE: Bibb deputies say suspicious package determined not to be a threat

UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the package was determined not to be a threat, and it was removed.

Public information officer Sgt. Christopher Williams says deputies responded to the area of Forsyth Road and Idle Hour Drive in reference to reports of a suspicious package on the side of the road. Members of the Bibb County E.O.D. Unit and Macon Field ATF Bomb Unit inspected the package while taking safety precautions for the public.

Roads were reopened after the investigation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies are conducting an investigation into a suspicious package found on Forsyth Road at Idle Hour Drive, causing traffic disruptions.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in an email just before 7 Tuesday night that deputies had blocked off an eastbound lane on Forsyth Road at Idle Hour Drive.

It’s not clear who may have left the package or why it was placed there.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office after a viewer in the area told us they’d seen a law enforcement presence, including a K-9 unit.

This is a developing story. Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.