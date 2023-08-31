UPDATE: 53-year-old Gray man dies in motorcycle crash on Broadway

Deputies say a 53-year-old man was traveling north on Broadway when he struck a vehicle.

UPDATE (4:15 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Broadway near Spikes Street.

It was called in at 2:50 p.m.

Deputies say 53-year-old Michael Todd Malone, of Gray, was traveling north on Broadway when he struck a vehicle at a stop ahead of him. Malone was then ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY (3:07 p.m.):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday.

Jones, who said he was on the way to the scene, says it happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Pittman Street just south of downtown Macon.

That’s all the information we have right now.