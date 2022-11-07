Unseasonable warmth begins the second week of November.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Plenty of sun and warmth will hang around Middle Georgia this afternoon.

Today

Following a foggy and muggy morning to kick off our Monday conditions cleared quickly around Middle Georgia. Temperatures will reach their peaks earlier in the day now as a result of the time change, and for today that is in the low to mid 80s around the region (the average high in Macon during the month of November is 69 degrees). We will have scattered cloud cover as we go through the day with a very slim chance for a couple of stray showers. Any rain will be very light and short-lived. Today’s wind will also be pleasant as it blows from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight conditions will remain partly cloudy and there is no chance for rain. For most of the night the wind will remain the same, however gusts and speed will both pick up ahead of the sunrise tomorrow. Depending on when the wind begins to pick up will determine whether or not we wake up to patchy fog around the region. It will be relatively muggy either way, however, with lows in the mid to upper 60s ahead of tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will be a sunny day as highs reach the upper 70s for most of the region. There may be a couple of locations that eclipse the 80 degree mark. The wind will be much stronger than today, however, as it blows from the northeast at 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25-30 mph at times tomorrow afternoon. Aside from the wind, however, no inclement weather is expected.

Skies will be partly cloudy as we head into tomorrow night, however the wind will not back off during the overnight hours. If anything, it will only intensify as a very late season Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer to the eastern coast of Florida. Overnight lows will drop by more than 10 degrees in many spots around the region between tonight and tomorrow night as we bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond

Cloud cover will begin to return to Middle Georgia again on Wednesday as upper level clouds begin to enter from the east. The strong winds will continue and highs will only reach into the upper 60s for most of the region. Cloud cover will thicken more Wednesday night before becoming a blanket ahead of Thursday.

Conditions Thursday and Friday will be heavily dependent on where Nicole tracks. Current models have it crossing Florida before turning north into the Panhandle before entering Georgia. The current track would bring rain beginning Thursday afternoon that would continue through the night and much of Friday before clearing over the weekend. Once the system is done, we are anticipating a major cool-down entering next week.

