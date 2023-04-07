Macon’s United Community Church presents annual ‘He Touched Me’ Easter play

The drama takes you back in time as scenes depict Jesus Christ's miracles, the Last Supper, trial, crucifixion and resurrection.

Photo: United Community Church

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s United Community Church will hold the first of three performances of its annual “He Touched Me” Easter play on Friday.

The church is scheduled to hold the first of three performances on Friday, April 7, followed by shows on Sunday, April 9, and Sunday, April 16.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and all performances start at 6:30. Church leaders say you should get there early to get a seat.

There’s no admission fee, but a love offering will be accepted. The shows may not be suitable for infants due to the loud noises and length.

United Community Church is located at 2411 Heath Road.

Visit uccmacon.com for more information.

