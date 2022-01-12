U.S. Attorney’s Office, Crimestoppers announce ‘Most Wanted’ list

Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia and local law enforcement needs help finding the ‘Top 15 Most Wanted’ fugitives identified by Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

The fugitives are wanted for charges ranging from malice murder, aggravated assault, rape, armed robbery, trafficking an elder person and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in seven Middle Georgia counties. To view the list of wanted persons, please visit crimestop.us/top-most-wanted/.

You can safely and anonymously report tips at 1-877-68CRIME. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List, and up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives.

“Macon Regional Crimestoppers offers a safe way for citizens to help reduce violent crime by reporting the whereabouts of the most wanted fugitives,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “It’s a simple and rewarding way for people to make our region safer. I want to thank the community volunteers and participating law enforcement agencies involved with Macon Regional Crimestoppers for their ongoing support.”

Crimestoppers is a local non-profit dedicated to increasing the safety of citizens, serving Bibb, Baldwin, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Crawford, Monroe and Peach counties. The organization partners with law enforcement agencies and community groups to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests. To learn more about Macon Regional Crimestoppers, please visit www.crimestop.us.