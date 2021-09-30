U-Haul stolen from couple staying in Macon
Lori Fulton and her husband stopped at Comfort Inn & Suites for the night.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A couple moving from Indiana to Florida had their U-Haul stolen while they were staying in Macon during the move.
Lori Fulton and her husband rented the U-Haul and stopped at Comfort Inn & Suites on Plantation Drive for the night.
They woke up the next morning on September 12, and found their U-Haul was missing.
Fulton says everything they owned was in the U-Haul.
“We’ve been married 41 years and I’ve lost everything,” said Fulton.
Fulton says they got a call from someone in Marietta who found their pictures and a suitcase that belonged to them. They haven’t received any other updates.