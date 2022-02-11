Two behind bars after drug bust in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars in Twiggs County after a search warrant leads to a drug bust.

According to a release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office a warrant was served at a home on Oakview Drive in East Twiggs County. Deputies located marijuana, methamphetamines, firearms, money, and items used to manufacture and distribute narcotics.

The home’s residents, Paul Collins and Sherry Dukes were both arrested. Collins is charged with several drug crimes including trafficking and possession with the intent to distribute as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and outstanding Federal warrants for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Dukes was also charged with several drug crimes including trafficking, manufacturing, and possession.

The case remains under investigation.