2 arrested in Eastman for drugs, guns
Law enforcement seized suspected fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men were arrested in a drug bust Wednesday morning.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Eastman Police Department, arrested Edwin Williams and Abraham Broady after a search warrant was executed on 11th Avenue.
Cash, two handguns and three vehicles were also seized.