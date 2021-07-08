2 arrested in Eastman for drugs, guns

Law enforcement seized suspected fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men were arrested in a drug bust Wednesday morning.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Eastman Police Department, arrested Edwin Williams and Abraham Broady after a search warrant was executed on 11th Avenue.

Law enforcement seized suspected fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.

Cash, two handguns and three vehicles were also seized.