Tuesday stays dry, but rain returns this week

We had a beautiful start to the week here in Middle Georgia and we will be getting one more nice day before rain returns.

Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover than what we saw today, but other than a stray shower, we should stay dry.

Highs will be warming to the low 90s with humidity slowly increasing through the day.



It is also of note that Tropical Storm Nicholas (that formed over the weekend) will be making landfall tonight along the Texas coast.

This will be a slow moving storm, so main threats remain flooding rains and dangerous storm surge along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.



By Wednesday we will be in a full on pattern change as high pressure moves further to the east.

We will see an influx of moisture coming from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, which means that high humidity returns as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon and evening, with heavy rain possible.



Once the high humidity moves back in we will be stuck in the soup for a while, with continued rain chances.

The good news, clouds and rain will be keeping our high temperatures cooler than normal.



We will be continuing our wet pattern through the weekend and into the start of next week.

After a few days of not worrying about rain, it looks like you will need to grab the umbrella as you are heading out, starting Wednesday.