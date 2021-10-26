Tuesday brings cooler temps and breezy conditions



It was another warm day in Middle Georgia, with highs in the 80s and some increased humidity.

All that warmth will be coming to an end behind a cold front that is currently moving through the area.

By Tuesday we will be all sunshine, dry air and cooler temperatures.

Highs will be limited to the low and mid 70s across Middle Georgia, but it won’t be staying this nice all week.



By Wednesday night/Thursday morning another cold front will be moving into the area.

Although this system brings the potential for severe storms to our west, the current forecast trend is that the system will likely just be rain and some gusty winds.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible with storms as well as rain totals up to 1″.



It will take a while for the rain to eventually move out, leaving us with a chance of showers on Friday as temps cool to the mid 60s.

We will be staying in the 60s Saturday as well with a warm up into the 70s by Halloween.

The good news for Halloween weekend is that we will be staying dry, so there are no worries for Trick or Treating.



As we move into next week the trend for temperatures will be cooler than normal.

We will also likely be staying drier than normal through the next 6-10 days.