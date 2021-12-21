Tuesday brings cold and rainy weather to Middle Georgia



This week in Middle Georgia has started cold with highs in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies today.

Overnight rain will be moving north into Middle Georgia from an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain will be widespread by tomorrow morning, and will likely stick around through early afternoon.

We will be staying well north of the warm front, which means that our temperatures will continue to stay chilly.

Clouds will clear overnight Tuesday bringing an end to our rain chances for most of the week.



High pressure will be filling in behind the rain, keeping skies clear and temperatures cool.

Wednesday will be a breezy day across the southeast with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Skies will be staying mostly clear through Friday as we start our warm up into the mid 60s.



Christmas Day we will see a nice warm up into the low 70s with just a chance for an isolated shower.

Any rain should be gone by Sunday as we stay a little warmer than normal.