Tucker Carlson says he’s being spied on. His own colleagues don’t seem to believe it.

Host Tucker Carlson made explosive claims against the NSA, but his Fox News colleagues didn't pick up the story.

(CNN)- The National Security Agency says it is not spying on Carlson.

As Carlson’s show was beginning Tuesday, the NSA tweeted:

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency and the n-s-a has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

The NSA went on to say it can not target U.S. citizens without a court order.

The post comes after Carlson claimed on his show Monday that the NSA is spying on him.

Carlson said he had learned through a whistleblower, the NSA plans to leak his communications in an effort to take him off the air.

But Carlson’s own colleagues don’t even appear to be buying it. It was not covered by the network on Tuesday.

Top executives at Fox News have also not released statements condemning the NSA’s supposed behavior.