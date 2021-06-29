TS Danny brings rain and storms to Middle Georgia

In the period of just a few hours today we saw the strengthening of an area of low pressure into a depression and then a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Danny is the first June named storm to make landfall in South Carolina since Hurricane One in 1867.

Danny shouldn’t be impacting us too much, but the track does push through our northern counties, early this morning.



Overnight we will be seeing some scattered showers and storms associated with Danny moving through, via the outer bands.

The good news is that we won’t be seeing much in the way of a wind impact or a tornado impact.

Where we see showers popping up, tropical downpours will be possible.

By Tuesday afternoon Danny should mostly be out of here, but scattered showers and storms are still possible through the evening.



Summertime pop up storms will be continuing through the rest of the week.

High humidity and high temps in the 90’s will contribute to heat index values in the mid 90s through the end of the week, before a cold front approaches.

The front will take its time, but it looks like we could end up with a pretty soggy Saturday.



By the weekend we will continue to see a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but hopefully the cold front will be able to move through in time for 4th of July celebration.

Showers and storms will be sticking around for the start of next week with highs in the mid 80s.