Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is carving a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car.

A spokesperson for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people. A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff released the following statement concerning the storm damage:

“This evening at approximately 5:50 p.m., a suspected tornado touched down at Georgia’s Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Multiple people on the base sustained injuries. I spoke this evening with Captain Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer, and assured him that he and his team have my full attention and I am standing by to provide any necessary Congressional assistance.

“My staff is here to support affected military personnel and their families, who can contact my office at 470-786-7800. My whole team and I are praying for a full recovery for everyone hurt by this storm.

“We urge all Georgians to comply with state and local orders and monitor local news media and the National Weather Service for updates as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to affect the state.”