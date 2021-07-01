Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are warning people to plan for possible evacuations as the tiny islands hit recently by massive volcanic eruptions prepare for potential flooding and landslides from Tropical Storm Elsa, which was whirling toward the eastern Caribbean.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm was located about 410 miles (660 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday.