Trash, recycling, yard waste pickup days changing for parts of Macon-Bibb

Ryland Environmental will temporarily pick up trash, recycling and yard waste for about 20% of the county starting Monday, July 26.

This map provided by Macon-Bibb shows areas that will see a temporary change in pickup dates. Search for your specific address using the provided link below.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pickup days for trash, recycling and yard waste will soon change temporarily for parts of Macon-Bibb.

That’s according to a Macon-Bibb news release sent Thursday afternoon, which said Ryland Environmental will temporarily pick up trash, recycling and yard waste for about 20% of the county starting Monday, July 26.

If you live in a portion of the county to be served by Ryland (see map), the county says you will receive a card in the mail this week letting you know your new pickup days.

You can also click here to view collection days for your address.

Macon-Bibb says Ryland will collect trash every week and yard waste and recycling every other week for about six months.

“Only the areas shown above will experience changes in their collection dates,” the release said. “If you live in those areas and have any questions about your new service, you can contact Ryland Environmental at (855) 795-2631. All other areas served by Advanced Disposal Services (ADS)/Waste Management and the Solid Waste Department will keep their same schedule.”

“We are ready to get more boots on the ground and relieve the trash headaches many of us have been experiencing for too long,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “Our team has made a big difference with recycling and yard waste collections so far. So, getting Ryland on our streets will help us get caught up.”

Mayor Miller announced on June 24 the hiring of private companies to help collections, which has been an issue for several months. Miller, commissioners and county staff also helped the county’s Solid Waste Department collect recycling, jumping off and on trucks and emptying cans for two weeks and closing more than 1,000 SeeClickFix requests for missed recycling.

Miller hired Ceres Environmental Operations and Southern Disaster Recovery to get the county caught up on yard waste collection. Those companies’ contracts are set to last up to eight weeks. The companies have collected more than 1,040 tons of yard waste since starting collection.

The county says people won’t see an increase to their monthly solid waste payments and that it plans to offset the cost of Ryland’s services from the amount currently paid to Advanced Disposal Service/Waste Management.

The cost of the yard waste collection companies will come from the Solid Waste Department’s budget.

Report a missed pickup or request new carts through SeeClickFix at maconbibb.us/seeclickfix or use the SeeClickFix mobile app.

