Tragic head-on collision claims two lives in Laurens County ATV crash

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In a devastating collision on Labor Day, at approximately 5:11 pm, Georgia State Troopers responded to a fatal collision involving two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on Maes Lane near Wendy’s Lane in Laurens County. The accident resulted in the loss of both ATV riders’ lives.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, their initial investigation revealed that one of the ATVs was traveling northbound on Maes Lane while the second ATV was heading south, with both vehicles on a collision course in the southbound lane of Maes Lane.

Emergency responders took the injured individuals to Fairview Park Hospital, and both riders were pronounced deceased.

Authorities have identified the victims as 22-year old Gregory Jones of Dublin and 24-year old Juwon Edmond of Dublin.

The accident remains under investigation.