Traffic stop in Monroe County leads to drug bust

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man and woman are in the Monroe County Jail after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, a deputy stopped a Nissan Altima on I-75 north near mile marker 187 for several traffic violations. The deputy says as he approached the vehicle, he could smell marijuana.

The deputy asked the driver, 23-year-old Shatoya Frazier and her passenger 36-year-old Antonio Whitehead, to get out of the vehicle.



(Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Once at the back of the vehicle, Whitehead was asked about the marijuana smell. He then ran to the driver’s seat to get away, but Frazier had the keys.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found 588 grams of Methamphetamine, 317 grams of Fentanyl and 28 grams of Marijuana.

Frazier is charged with Driving with a Suspended License and other traffic violations. Whitehead is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl and Obstruction of an Officer. He’s currently on Federal Probation for Trafficking Narcotics.