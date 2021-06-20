Tornado watch issued for several Middle Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A new Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple of Middle Georgia counties.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dooly, Macon, Pulaski, Taylor and Wilcox counties until 7 AM on Sunday . Conditions are favorable for tornadic development as we head through the evening and overnight hours.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. Download the 41NBC AccuWeather App for FREE in both the Apple and Android app stores. You can customize the settings to send notifications in the event your location were to be included in a severe weather watch or warning.