Tornado watch issued for parts of Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A Tornado Watch has been issued for a pair of Middle Georgia counties.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Macon and Taylor counties through 8 PM. Conditions are favorable for tornadic development as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as Tropical Storm Claudette’s impacts begin to be felt in Middle Georgia.

