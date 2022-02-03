Thursday brings 70s and the return of rain



We were stuck in the clouds for most of the day across Middle Georgia, but that didn’t stop us from warming into the 70s and upper 60s.

Clouds across the area will keep us warm tonight with lows only falling to the mid 50s.

A few showers will be possible both overnight and into tomorrow afternoon, although we are not expecting thunderstorms.

Highs will be warming about 18° above normal for this time of year, topping out in the upper 70s and winds will be gusting up to 25 mph.



By tomorrow night a cold front will approach the area, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The severe weather threat remains low as the line comes through, but we could see a few strong gusts.

This slow moving system will hang around overnight and through most of Friday.



Rain totals in parts of North Georgia, including Atlanta will be impressive with up to 4″ of rain in the far north.

Here in Middle Georgia most of us will be seeing around 1/2″-1″ between now and Saturday morning.

A few more showers will be possible through the weekend so 7 day rain totals could reach 1 1/2″.

Flooding doesn’t seem like it should be much of an issue, but we will have to watch out for training storms.



The weekend will also be much colder that this week has been as cold air moves in behind the front.

There are still some questions regarding how long the rain sticks around, but right now it looks like sunshine will be returning for next week.

Highs will slowly be climbing to the 60s by the middle of next week.