Three Wanted in Personal Armed Robbery at Discovery Inn

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding three suspects they say were involved in a personal armed robbery on November 2nd.

According to a press release the victim arranged to meet 20 year old Hayle Kennedy at the Discovery Inn at 4604 Chambers Road. Once the victim was inside 37 year old Mark Soles Junior and an unidentified male wearing a mask entered the hotel with a gun. They took the victims wallet and vehicle and all three fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered in Crawford County and returned to him.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Soles and Kennedy for Armed Robbery and are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the third person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Soles and Kennedy or the identity of the third suspect in this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.