Three U-Hauls stolen in Macon within the last year

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the thefts happen to people moving from out of state.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Within the last year, three U-Hauls have been swiped from hotel parking lots in Macon.

Investigator Dennis Terry says he’s unsure if the crimes are connected at this point. He says when they recover the U-Hauls, they’re emptied out and it looks like the trucks were hot wired.

We asked what his recommendations are for people traveling with U-Hauls.

“When they go to these hotels they should park in a lighted area and try to park their U-Haul where they see video surveillance,” said Investigator Terry.

He says you could put a tracking device on the U-Haul or a club on the steering wheel.

If you have any information about any suspects in the stolen U-Haul cases, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.