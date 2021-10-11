Three People Shot on Cherry Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault that occurred at the 3800 block of Cherry Avenue, at around 9:48 p.m. on Sunday night.

It was reported that 3 individuals were shot while in the backyard of a residence on Cherry Avenue. They were transported to Atrium Health Navicent by Ambulance.

The first victim is 46-year-old Percy Welch Jr. He is listed in critical condition.

The second victim is 37-year-old Tavares Lavender. He is listed in stable condition.

The third victim is 38-year-old Althonio Carlisle. He is also listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the incident is under investigation.