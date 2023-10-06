3 arrested in connection with north Macon apartment shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a north Macon apartment complex that left a 21-year-old man in critical condition earlier this week.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Ronnie Coley, 20-year-old Sahmara Mccants and 18-year-old Jamon Troutman have all been arrested in connection with the October 3 shooting at MAV at North Macon apartment complex.

All three face charges of aggravated assault and all are being held without bond.