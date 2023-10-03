Man hospitalized after being shot at north Macon apartment complex Tuesday afternoon

A man is in critical condition after being shot at a north Macon apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot at a north Macon apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened at MAV at North Macon, located at 5578 Riverside Drive.

Deputies responded to a distress call reporting shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded and took the man to Atrium Health Navicent.

No one else was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if the shooting happened inside or outside an apartment building.

“The information provided is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses,” the news release stated.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.