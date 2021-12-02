The warmth continues

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures across Middle Georgia are returning to the mid 70s later today.

Today

Wednesday saw a handful of small blankets of high level clouds move through Middle GA. Today, those are once again gone as high pressure approaches from the west. Winds throughout the day will blow from the west around 10 mph. Gusts could be in excess of 15 mph at times. There will be plenty of heat though as high temperatures today hover around the 75 degree mark around the region. The skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Some patchy fog will be possible in the morning, particularly low lying areas, as the moisture contend in the region continues to climb.

Tomorrow

Friday will be the warmest day of the week for the majority of Middle GA. The day will begin clear with a few high level clouds moving in during the afternoon hours. These will thicken further overnight, but not before temperatures rise into the upper 70s during the afternoon. One or two locations could break the 80 degree mark. Overnight with the cloud cover low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will continue to blow out of the west throughout the day and night on Friday before shifting a bit to the southwest heading into Saturday.

The Weekend and Early Next Week

Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s as partly cloudy skies hang around Middle GA all weekend. Rain chances do not return until Sunday evening, however that looks like it will only be a stray shower or two. Most of Middle GA will stay dry until at least Monday.

Monday will see a cold front move through Middle GA and bring some light to moderate rainfall during the afternoon. The wind will shift from the southwest at 10-15 mph to the northwest at 10-15 mph as it passes, so there will be strong breezes all day. Those in the evening, however, will have a chilly bite to them. Highs will still reach the upper 60s on Monday before the low 60s return on Tuesday. A warm front will make its way through Middle GA next Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of more rain chances and another cold front.

