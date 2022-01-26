The Table at First Christian Church opens warming shelter

The Table at First Christian Church opened a warming shelter this week for the homeless population in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Opening a shelter for homeless people is something leaders at The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins have always wanted to do.

In the past, they’ve had daytime cooling and warming stations to allow the homeless some time out of the elements.

Pastor Christopher Carter says with the freezing temperatures coming in, they felt the call to open an overnight warming shelter.

“We trusted God in the process and people just showed out in so many numbers and blessed us with donations. We’ve had members of our congregation step up and help,” he said.

Steven Kidd, Board Chair and Elder for the Table at First Christian Church, says they’ve been operating a blessing box for several months. It’s where people in need can go any time and take items like snacks, personal supplies, or clothing. This week though, he says Warner Robins Code Enforcement reached out to them to see if they could open a warming shelter.

“It’s just allowing us to put our “Love God, Love people” philosophy we have this church into action. It takes that from words to seeing an impact on a persons life,” he said.

Pastor Carter says when someone shows up needing a warm place to stay, they’ll go through a short intake process and then get a warm meal and a cot to sleep on. They also get breakfast and a snack bag to take for lunch for the next day.

So far, they’ve had thirteen people stay this week with more expected on the way.

“This is on our heart, this is our mission here to help persons who are struggling with homelessness and other things,” he said. “But we would love to unite with people and make a dent in that here in Middle Georgia.”

Kidd says the warming shelter is a way community members can make a positive impact.

“If you want the relational experience volunteer, if you can’t do that for whatever reason give financially,” he said.

The Church hopes to keep the shelter open as the cold weather continues. They have the vision of eventually opening a permanent shelter.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the warming shelter, email TheTableFCC@Gmail.com.