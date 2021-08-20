The qualifying period for upcoming Warner Robins elections ends Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The qualifying period is ending Friday August 20, for candidates wanting to serve as the next mayor of Warner Robins.

41NBC checked with the city and three candidates will vye to lead the international city. They include current mayor — Randy Toms, Stephen Boyd Baughier, and Larhonda Patrick.

The races for Warner Robins City Council posts 1,3, and 5 are all up for grabs too. Pushing for Council Post 1 is Jonathan “Jon” D. Nichols, Derek B. Mack, and Leslie Morales. Council Post 3 has Angie Eugene, Scott A. Howard, and Keith Lauritsen looking to take the position. And running for Council Post 5 is Clifford Holmes Jr. and Michael Jones.

Voters will get a chance to cast a ballot in these races on November 2nd.

Check out 41NBC’s previous article on this topic here:

https://www.41nbc.com/qualifying-period-begins-for-wr-mayors-race/