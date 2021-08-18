Qualifying period begins for WR Mayor’s race

LaRhonda Patrick will run against Mayor Randy Toms.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Warner Robins Mayor’s race is heating up with the qualifying period this week.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms has been in office for eight years, and hopes to extend his time in office for another four.

Mayor Toms says he feels good about how far the city has come under his leadership, but adds there’s more to do.

“We’ve gotten a lot of stuff done over the last eight years that are moving us in the right direction,” said Mayor Toms. “I just want to be apart of the next 4 years and I’m just asking people to support me and give me another chance to serve.”

According to the Mayor, he’s fulfilled campaign promises like improving parks and recreation with a focus on the North side of town. Mayor Toms also says they have made huge strides with public safety. More recently, the city added 16 firefighters and 15 law enforcement officers. If he has another term, he hopes to revitalize parts of town, create a downtown area and continue efforts with public safety.

“When we together start focusing on the good things in our city instead of focusing on the bad things then we will get more done,” said Mayor Toms. “That’s what I promise the citizens of Warner Robins is that I am going to focus on what is good about Warner Robins and eliminate the things that are bad.”

LaRhonda Patrick grew up in Warner Robins, and will challenge Mayor Toms.

Her passion for politics sparked while attending Georgia State University. Patrick has worked in the Georgia General Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Georgia State Senate. She currently works as an attorney in Warner Robins, and is the City Attorney and Solicitor for Fort Valley. Patrick explains why she’s running for Mayor.

“We need to evolve, we need to have industry, innovation, and involvement in our community because that’s the future I want my son to have,” said Patrick. “I don’t want to wait 20 more years to see if it’s going to happen.”

Patrick says her platform is industry, innovation, and involvement. She hopes to bring in more businesses to invest in the community, turn Warner Robins into a smart city with efficient technology and bring in more community development and events.

“Lets be the change we want to see and lets do it together. This is our city, this is our future,” said Patrick. “Together we can make Warner Robins the best of the best because that’s what we are.”

The qualifying period ends on Friday. The election takes place November 2.